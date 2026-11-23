Why does India continue to struggle to get the best out of its relationship with ASEAN? Is the grouping delivering on its promises, or is India getting less than it expected?

In this episode of GlobalTalks, host Prabhu Chawla speaks with Gurjit Singh, former Indian Ambassador to ASEAN, following the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila.

From the summit's actual outcomes to ASEAN's performance over decades, the conversation examines what the grouping has achieved among its members, where it has fallen short with Dialogue Partners, and what India has gained from this relationship.

With a persistent trade imbalance and questions over ASEAN's relevance to India's Act East policy, is the partnership delivering results—or is it time for India to rethink its expectations?

A sharp, practical conversation on India's ASEAN engagement, trade and regional diplomacy.

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