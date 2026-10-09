Modi’s Russia-Ukraine Peace Push: Can India Make It Work?

Can Modi help end the Russia-Ukraine war?

That is the central question of this episode of GlobalTalks, featuring Ambassador Ajai Malhotra, IFS (Retd.), former Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to move from an “endless war” to the “end of war,” India has opened direct conversations with both Moscow and Kyiv.

India’s proposed approach includes:

Safer shipping in the Black Sea

Continued grain and energy exports

Non-attack arrangements covering key infrastructure

Ambassador Ajai Malhotra breaks down what India’s intervention could mean, why both Russia and Ukraine are engaging New Delhi, and how far India can realistically go given its longstanding defence and energy ties with Moscow.

In this episode:

• What Modi’s intervention changes

• How India’s three-part proposal could work

• Why Russia and Ukraine are engaging India

• The limits of India’s diplomatic role

• What could constitute real progress in the months ahead

Guest: Ambassador Ajai Malhotra, IFS (Retd.), former Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation.

Watch GlobalTalks for conversations that examine diplomacy, geopolitics and the forces shaping the world.