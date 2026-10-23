Rubio Skips Delhi for Mumbai: Is Business Now Driving US–India Diplomacy?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s India visit broke the usual script.

Instead of New Delhi, his talks with EAM S. Jaishankar took place in Mumbai, followed by meetings with investors and bankers and a visit to Reliance’s Jamnagar refinery, the world’s largest.

Is this the new face of global diplomacy, where business deals shape relations between nations?

Is the US seeking Indian investment and refining capacity to steady fuel prices before the midterms? And with Washington easing pressure on India’s Russian oil, warming to Beijing and dealing with Moscow, while Russia reaches out to Iran, what does this shifting world order mean for India?

And the trade deal: “very close” once more, but still not signed. Why?