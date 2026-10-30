Lula Wins, Trump Spins: BRICS Rises, India Gains?

Brazil’s political shift has implications far beyond Latin America. What does Lula da Silva’s return to power mean for Donald Trump, BRICS, India and the emerging global order?

On TNIE Global Talks, Prabhu Chawla speaks with former Indian diplomat and Latin America expert R. Viswanathan about Brazil’s political direction, Lula’s economic model, and the changing balance of power between Washington, Beijing and the Global South.

The conversation examines whether Lula’s victory signals a shift towards pragmatic politics, how Brazil could shape BRICS amid tensions with the US, and whether the country can balance its relationships with Trump’s America, China and Europe.

The discussion also explores what Lula’s return means for India–Brazil relations, the target of $30 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, the EU–Mercosur trade agreement, cooperation on critical minerals and rare earths, and India’s aspirations for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Can Lula strengthen BRICS without directly confronting Washington? What opportunities does Brazil offer India? And who stands to gain from the changing global equation?