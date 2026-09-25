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BRICS Power Struggle: Can India Checkmate China’s Dominance?

BRICS — a truly equal partnership, or is China calling the shots? In this episode of TNIE Global Talks deep-dive, we examine who really holds influence inside the expanded BRICS grouping, how China’s growing dominance is shaping its future, and where India and Russia fit into the power equation. From BRICS’ original economic vision and its expansion from five to 11 members to the push for de-dollarisation, financial reform and a greater voice for the Global South, we ask the bigger question: what has BRICS actually delivered — and can India reshape the bloc from within? With China emerging as a major global power, Russia’s strategic position, and India balancing BRICS with the G20, Quad and SCO, we decode the contradictions, competing interests and geopolitical calculations driving the grouping. Distinguished diplomats Ambassador Ajay Bisaria and Ambassador Pankaj Saran join Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla to examine whether BRICS can remain relevant in a rapidly changing world order — and whether India can establish a stronger footprint within it. Can India balance China inside BRICS, or will Beijing continue to dominate the bloc? Tell us what you think in the comments.