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Tariffs, Threats & Talks: Can the World Survive Trump's Diplomacy?

Trump threatens to “annihilate” Iran — even as his envoys hold talks with Tehran in New York. He threatens 100% tariffs on India and China over Russian oil, while also putting pressure on Europe and Canada. Is this strategy or chaos? On this episode of TNIE Global Talks, senior diplomat Navtej Sarna, former Indian Ambassador to the US and Israel, helps us make sense of the Iran war, US-Israel ties, the future of multilateralism, and whether the world is moving towards bilateral deals and even barter trade. Is Trump rebuilding American power — or taking apart the global order? Watch the full conversation with Prabhu Chawla on TNIE Global Talks.