First ORS. Now This. FSSAI's War on Food Label Lies

Your honey is a lie. Your ghee? A lie. FSSAI has banned Dabur from selling products with "100% pure" and "100% natural" claims — honey, cow ghee, coconut oil, apple cider vinegar, coconut water and coconut milk. But this isn't just about one brand. It's about every packet in your kitchen.

In this video, we break down: 1. The 5 classic label lies — "no added sugar", "natural", "immunity booster", "zero maida", "low fat" — and what each phrase actually means legally 2. The 30-second label-reading system — ingredient order, serving-size math, and the 14-digit FSSAI license number 3. The business of belief — how a "healthy" claim lifts prices by 20-40% at near-zero cost 4. The public health stakes — 10 crore+ Indians living with diabetes, 13.6 crore prediabetic 5. The ORS precedent — why FSSAI banned the word "ORS" on flavored drinks, and what it means for what's next 6. What happens to Dabur now — reformulate, rebrand, or pay?