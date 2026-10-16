Can a Severely Curved Spine Be Straightened? Scoliosis Explained

In this episode of Healthy Talks by The New Indian Express, we speak with Dr. Sajan K Hegde, a renowned spine surgeon at Apollo Hospitals with over 30 years of experience in orthopaedics, spine surgery and robotic surgery.

Back pain is one of the most common health problems today, yet many people are unsure when surgery is truly needed, and many are afraid to even consider it. Dr Hegde explains how decisions about spine surgery are made, how minimally invasive techniques have changed recovery, and how robotics, navigation and AI are shaping the future of spine care.

A pioneer in spine care, Dr. Hegde has contributed to advancements in disc reconstruction and complex spinal deformity correction.