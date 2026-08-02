Will the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka Cauvery River dispute be CM Vijay's first crisis?

Tamil Nadu faces a severe water crisis as failed monsoons and depleted Mettur Dam levels devastate the Cauvery Delta, shrinking farming by over one lakh acres. Amid legal battles over water-sharing and tensions regarding Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam, this emergency has sparked intense political friction. It poses an ultimate leadership test for Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, forcing his administration to unite a divided state, address mounting agricultural debt, and fiercely safeguard Tamil Nadu's vital water future.

