'Honourably Acquitted': Brij Bhushan Walks Free as Delhi Court Clears Him in Wrestlers' Case

A Delhi court has acquitted former BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers. The Rouse Avenue Court also acquitted co-accused Vinod Tomar after hearing arguments from all sides. The case was based on allegations of sexual harassment between 2016 and 2019. Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in 2023, and charges were framed against Singh in 2024 based on complaints from five wrestlers. The court had earlier rejected Singh's plea for further investigation. Both Singh and Tomar remained on bail throughout the trial. Following the verdict, Singh's supporters celebrated outside his residence, while Opposition leaders criticised the acquittal. Singh reacted by quoting the Ramcharitmanas, saying, "Hoihi soi jo Ram rachi rakha," meaning, "What is destined by Lord Ram will happen."