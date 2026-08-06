Jharkhand student protest enters 13 days; protestors continue hunger strike demanding accountability

Thousands of Jharkhand students are protesting alleged systemic corruption, paper leaks, and widespread irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. They demand a central inquiry and the immediate cancellation of compromised tests. The movement intensified when leader Devendra Nath Mahto launched an indefinite, waterless hunger strike. Prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk intervened, convincing Mahto to accept hydration, though the fast continues as five more protesters join. Rejecting state investigations, the youth have escalated the crisis. Today, on August 6, protesters plan a massive blockade of the State Assembly to force the state government to act.

