CM Vijay does not have to kneel before Karnataka: Leaders back Chief Minister in Cauvery fight

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay fiercely defended his Cauvery water strategy in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, rejecting opposition demands for an all-party meeting. Responding to Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vijay stated that their stringent opposition to Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam was already conveyed to the Prime Minister. He urged political rivals to avoid "cheap politics" over the state’s livelihood. To justify diplomatic efforts, Vijay invoked 1969, when Karnataka began building its major dams. In a pointed jab at Udhayanidhi’s grandfather—who served as the Water Resources Minister at the time—Vijay recalled that past leaders favored dialogue. He argued that if enemy nations can negotiate, neighboring states must also seek peaceful talks. Declaring his unwavering commitment, Vijay insisted he was willing to endure personal insults for the sake of peace. However, he assured lawmakers that Tamil Nadu’s rights would never be compromised, confirming the government’s readiness to wage a stringent legal battle in the Supreme Court.

