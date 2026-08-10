Tamil Nadu's protestors are on a 9-day hunger strike demanding a resolution against NEET

You must have heard about Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike and the ongoing hunger strikes in Jharkhand. Now, Tamil Nadu is witnessing a hunger strike demanding a ban on the NEET exam. We interviewed two of the protestors- Pulianthope Mohan and R Dhanasekar who have not eaten food since 9 days demanding action from the State Government. They want a resolution to be passed in the State Assembly against NEET by the current government. Protestors also remember S. Anitha who tragically passed away in 2017 fighting against NEET. Participants formed a human chain in protest, demanding that action be taken.