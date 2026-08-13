Modi thinks foreign policy is hugs: Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader takes swipe at Italian PM Meloni

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi heavily criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, mocking it as merely being centered on "hugging" world leaders. Addressing a recent convention, he accused the ruling government of lacking a true understanding of the nation. Gandhi further targeted the RSS, calling them a "bunch of jokers" and asserting that their original ideological force is dead. He claimed the organization has become completely corporatized, acting primarily as an instrument to serve large capitalists.

