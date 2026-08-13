Sting of Untouchability: BJP has to answer Mallikarjun Kharge's Rally 'Shuddhikaran' claims

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge recently expressed deep humiliation after a 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ritual was allegedly performed at a Haldwani rally venue shortly after he spoke there. Kharge, a prominent Dalit leader, stated that the act made him feel the "sting of untouchability," transforming a routine political event into a profound caste-based insult. The Congress party quickly accused groups linked to the BJP of orchestrating the ritual to protest a Dalit leader's presence on the stage. In response, BJP leadership, including J.P. Nadda, strongly condemned the incident, firmly denied any association with the organizers, and promised a thorough investigation to hold the perpetrators accountable. This controversy coincides with another identity-based dispute in Parliament, where a CPI(M) MP alleged he was derogatorily called a "lungi wala." Together, these incidents have sparked a broader national debate about dignity and regional identity