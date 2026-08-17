Farmers or poachers encountered? Shooting leads to Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka conflict

The shooting deaths of three Tamil men by Karnataka Forest Department personnel in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary on August 15, 2026, have sparked fierce controversy. While forest officials claim the men were armed poachers who fired first, the victims' families assert they were innocent farmers guarding crops or tracking missing cattle. The incident triggered a political storm, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay strongly condemning the killings and demanding swift accountability. Facing mounting pressure and calls for an objective probe, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced a judicial inquiry to uncover the truth and consider compensation for the victims' grieving families. As tensions simmer between the states—already strained by the Cauvery water dispute—leaders urge caution to prevent a larger interstate conflict. The judicial investigation must now rely on forensic evidence and crucial witness testimonies, particularly from one survivor, to definitively determine whether the lethal force was justified or entirely unlawful.