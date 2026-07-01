BJP vs Rahul on SIR: BJP Says DK Is Backing SIR, Questions Rahul's 'Vote Chori' Charge

The Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision in Karnataka has sparked a fierce political war, exposing a sharp contradiction within the Congress party. Nationally, Rahul Gandhi aggressively opposes the drive, framing it as an unconstitutional tool for "voter theft" aimed at deleting minority and marginalized voters. However, the Congress-led Karnataka government, driven by CM D.K. Shivakumar, is actively executing the enumeration on the ground. The BJP has seized on this divergence, accusing Congress of blatant hypocrisy. BJP leaders argue that Shivakumar’s mobilization of 59,000 Booth Level Officers completely invalidates Gandhi’s national conspiracy narrative. Tension has intensified over Shivakumar’s heavy-handed execution, where he warned citizens that failing to verify their names could cost them vital state welfare rations. Ultimately, this friction highlights the widening gap between national opposition rhetoric and the practical realities of state governance.

