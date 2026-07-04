Government clarifies E20 fuel controversy, but are the people convinced?

For months, social media has been flooded with claims that India's E20 ethanol-blended petrol could damage engines, waste water, threaten food security, attract insects, and even void vehicle warranties. The concerns became so widespread that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued a detailed 10-point clarification to counter what it called misinformation. The government insists E20 is backed by scientific testing, global experience, and strict environmental regulations. It argues the programme has already reduced crude oil imports, increased farmers' incomes, and cut carbon emissions. But critics say official assurances don't settle every concern. Questions remain about long-term engine performance, groundwater use, food-versus-fuel priorities, and whether India's fuel infrastructure is uniformly ready. So, is E20 a carefully planned energy transition—or are legitimate concerns being dismissed as myths?

