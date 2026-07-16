CM Vijay takes quick action and gives stern warning after TVK bribery allegations

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay took action quick action after a video was released alleging bribery by a TVK functionary. The party suspended the local leader NV Veera and he was arrested later. Recent actions also include suspension of six Greater Chennai Corporation officials for malpractice. To strengthen oversight, the government has overhauled the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), appointing C. Mageshwari as its new head to lead sensitive investigations, including those involving former ministers. Simultaneously, the state has launched a proactive public outreach campaign. By mandating anti-bribery signage in government offices and introducing a dedicated WhatsApp helpline, the administration is empowering citizens to report misconduct directly. All these actions show that CM Vijay's anti-corruption campaign is not just limited to rhetoric.