Did Wangchuk walk into a trap from where he can’t get out ? Explained | The New Indian Express

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike has entered its 18th day and its going on indefinitely. The Internationally acclaimed educator and climate activist joined the protest at Jantar mantar on June 28. The protest was started by the online satirical movement, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP's immediate demand is the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. The protesters say Pradhan must take moral responsibility for the leak and quit. Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar has become a desperate standoff. While he demands accountability for exam leaks, the government remains silent, labeling the movement disruptive. His health is failing rapidly, yet he refuses to retreat, fearing a withdrawal would be a political defeat. He now finds himself trapped between a rigid administration and a movement that relies on his personal sacrifice. With his life hanging in the balance, has this protest become a trap he cannot escape?