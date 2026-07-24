'Lathicharge at Jantar Mantar compelled me': TN CJP protesters stage sit-in at CPI office

Hundreds of students and young professionals in Chennai bypassed their commutes to pack the CPI state headquarters at Balan Illam in T Nagar, gathering in solidarity with Delhi protesters demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid NEET exam controversies. Organized by the Cockroach Janata Party's Tamil Nadu unit and the AISF, the indefinite sit-in swelled through the night with continuous streams of office-goers raising critical slogans. Driven forward by outrage over a recent police lathicharge at Jantar Mantar, participants transformed the demonstration into a vibrant hub of resistance, featuring speeches, musical performances, rap, poetry, and stand-up comedy as a creative outlet for accountability and expression.

