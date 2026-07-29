Can BJP win over Gen-Z voters after Jantar Mantar protest with new social media moves?

In the wake of the Jantar Mantar protests, the BJP has launched a Gen Z-focused Instagram advertisement to counter criticism over paper leaks, examinations, and youth employment. Bypassing traditional press conferences, the campaign utilises slang, casual dialogue, and platform-native storytelling to reshape the political narrative. Instead of addressing core grievances directly, the advertisement frames the protests through a cultural lens—focusing on the "vibe" and parental disapproval—while redirecting public attention toward the government's broader infrastructure and development achievements. By employing Image Repair Theory, Framing Theory, and Situational Crisis Communication Theory, the party attempts to restore trust and redefine political defeat as democratic accountability. Ultimately, this digital strategy raises critical questions about modern political communication. As parties increasingly rely on viral trends and curated social media messaging to manage public crises, audiences are left evaluating whether these sleek digital efforts genuinely address youth concerns or merely serve as tools for damage control.