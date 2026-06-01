K Annamalai to quit BJP? Posters, Delhi visit and party rumours spark political buzz

Political speculation is intensifying around former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai after giant posters appeared across Coimbatore, and his recent remarks during a visit to Delhi sparked fresh debate about his future.

Reports suggest Annamalai may be considering a major political move, with some sources claiming he could resign from the BJP. However, the party has denied any knowledge of such plans and maintains that he may be given a larger role within the organisation.

With supporters discussing a possible new political outfit and social media abuzz with rumours, all eyes are on Annamalai. Watch this report for the latest developments, reactions, and what this could mean for Tamil Nadu politics.