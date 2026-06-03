🔴 DK Shivakumar Oath Ceremony LIVE: Karnataka Gets New CM | Bengaluru| Siddaramaiah

The stage is set for a major political transition in Karnataka as DK Shivakumar prepares to take oath as the state's 18th Chief Minister at 4:05 PM on Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Lok Bhavan's Glass House, with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administering the oath of office. DK Shivakumar's elevation comes after a prolonged power tussle within the Congress following the party's victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Reports suggest that an understanding was reached between Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to share the chief ministerial tenure during the government's five-year term. Watch the latest updates, key developments, and highlights from the historic swearing-in ceremony.