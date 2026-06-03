"India's Richest CM Has 3 Weapons — Can BJP Stop DK Shivakumar in 2028?

DK Shivakumar is sworn in today as Karnataka's Chief Minister — and BJP has a serious problem. He is India's richest CM with ₹1,413 crore in declared assets. But his real weapons aren't financial. But his real weapons aren't financial. They are Money, Muscle, and Manipulation — the Three Ms that BJP has never faced together in a single Congress opponent in Karnataka. Prabhu Chawla in this episode of BottomLine breaks down why Shivakumar is the only leader who can checkmate BJP in 2028 — and what BJP must do to stop him.