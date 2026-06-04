Kerala facing 5 lakh crore debt. White paper reveals grim financial picture after LDF tenure

The political gloves are off in Kerala! The new UDF government, led by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, has dropped a blistering 'White Paper' on the state’s finances, targeting former CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s LDF administration. From a staggering ₹5.07 lakh crore public debt to claims that 77% of revenue is swallowed by operational costs, the UDF paints a devastating picture of chronic treasury stress and Left misrule. The report takes direct aim at Pinarayi’s crown jewel, KIIFB, labeling it a "structural illusion" marred by high borrowing costs and regional favoritism toward Kannur. Meanwhile, Pinarayi Vijayan has hit back, slamming the document as a "politically motivated hit-job."