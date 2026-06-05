'A new political movement from today': Annamalai to launch new party

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Friday announced the launch of a new political movement, 'We The Leaders', which he said would eventually be transformed into a political party after training and building a cadre base. He said the proposed party would contest the next Assembly elections. Speaking about his future relationship with the BJP, Annamalai said he would view the BJP like any other political party in the state. “We will not oppose anything for the sake of opposing. We will oppose only when it is against the interests of Tamil Nadu,” he said. He also added that he had told the leadership that he would quit the party last December it self. Criticising personality cults and dynastic politics, he said leadership positions should not become permanent and advocated term limits for elected representatives. “APJ Abdul Kalam is very important to us. His ideology is important to us. He was a proud Tamil with a national identity,” he said on whose name he has started the centre to train the cadre.