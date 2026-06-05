Karnataka Congress Dissent: Analysis of Portfolio Allocation Crisis in D.K. Shivakumar cabinet

The political landscape in Karnataka is experiencing severe tremors just three days after the formation of the new government. Senior Congress leader and eight-time MLA Mr. Ramalinga Reddy has formally tendered his resignation from the cabinet. The sudden move has triggered an avalanche within the party, catching the high command and newly appointed Chief Minister Mr. D.K. Shivakumar completely off guard. The root of Mr. Reddy's intense dissatisfaction stems from portfolio allocation. Despite being given the hefty Water Resources ministry, he was highly expectant of the Bangalore Development portfolio, which he claims was orally promised to him. The situation intensified during cabinet discussions when he was pitted against Mr. Krishna Byre Gowda for the coveted city portfolio, leading to heated arguments before the final list was released. This dramatic development has exposed deep-seated fault lines and rising discontent within the Congress party. Other senior leaders, including Mr. K.H. Muniyappa and Mr. H.K. Patil, have also voiced their displeasure over the recent appointments, calling it a massive wake-up call for the party high command. As the leadership scrambles to contain the damage before the upcoming Greater Bangalore Authority elections, the stability of this days-old government hangs in a delicate balance.

