Testimonies and anger: A breakdown of Cockroach Janta Party's Gen-Z demonstration at Jantar Mantar

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, with founder Abhijeet Dipke delivering the message not to be "scared". Dipke, who called for the protest, arrived in Delhi from the United States on Saturday morning. After receiving permission from the Delhi Police, he reached Jantar Mantar, where crowds were gathering since morning. Protesters, armed with posters demanding Pradhan's resignation, were seen wearing cockroach masks, which were being distributed at the venue. In this video, we analyse how the protests transpired throughout the day

