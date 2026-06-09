1.7 million members and counting. Why Annamalai's movement will become a force in Tamil Nadu

Annamalai's resignation from the BJP was seen as shocking, but essential at the same time. Many experts said that it was time for the former IPS officer to carve his own independent path in Tamil Nadu's politics. In no time, he launched a major new political movement called Annamalai Makkal Iyakkam, heavily branded as "We The Leaders." Aimed at building a grassroots foundation to contest future general elections, this platform claims to do things completely differently. In this video, we analyze exactly how this movement plans to challenge the system and how it sets itself apart from all the other parties.

