The case of Nishanth Uirthanathan: Who should be held responsible?

If we had just 10 dinars, we could have saved him, this is what Nishanth Uirthanathan's colleagues had to say after his death. 10 dinars is the equivalent of 2,500 rs that is what was the cost of Nishanth's life. Nishanth Uirthanathan died aboard a commercial vessel docked at Duqm Port in Oman. He was serving as Second Officer aboard MT Celestial and his co-workers have alleged that his death was due to the negligence of the ship owner. The Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) alleged that Uirthanathan fell ill on June 8 and died around 6 pm on June 11 after attempts to secure medical treatment and emergency evacuation were unsuccessful. In this video, we analyse what led to Nishanth's death.