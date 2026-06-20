Paper leaks, Pressure on students, Corporate greed: Why Tamil Nadu protests against NEET imposition

Tamil Nadu has always opposed NEET, arguing it disadvantages rural and low-income students who can't afford expensive coaching. The state claims that the test favors the CBSE syllabus over the state curriculum, undermining local autonomy and hurting public healthcare. The crisis worsened after the severe May 3 paper leak, which forced the cancellation of the exam for 23 lakh aspirants. Now, students face immense stress and pressure to rewrite the grueling test on June 21. In this video, we ask the public why they oppose NEET.