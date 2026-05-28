Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tenders resignation, DK Shivakumar will be successor

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tendered his resignation to Special Secretary Prabhu Shankar at Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's office on May 28. Thaawarchand Gehlot is out of town, but is expected to reach Bengaluru soon.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other cabinet colleagues accompanied Siddaramaiah. The Congress high command made Deputy CM DK Shivakumar the successor. DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah displayed bonhomie at a breakfast meeting. Siddaramaiah thanked Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge at a presser.