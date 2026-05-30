Congress chose DKS as new Karnataka CM: What are unanswered questions before us?

Karnataka will soon have a new CM in DK Shivakumar. The outgoing CM Siddaramaiah had proposed his name in the Congress Legislature Party meeting held in Vidhana Soudha on May 30. With the new CM set to take oath on June 3, what is really going to change in the state?

Watch the video by TNIE senior journalists Ramu Patil and Bansy Kalappa, who try to answer the unanswered questions raised by the change of guard in the Congress leadership in the state, over halfway mark into its term after coming to power in 2023.