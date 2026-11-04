Rahul vs Modi: Sachin Pilot Reveals Congress's Game Plan

In this exclusive Q&A with The New Indian Express, Prabhu Chawla speaks to Sachin Pilot about Congress's Punjab strategy ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, party unity and the challenge posed by AAP.

Pilot discusses Punjab's law and order, drugs and governance, Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the INDIA bloc's national strategy, and the Opposition's concerns over #evms , #sir and the #electioncommission .

He also expresses confidence that Congress will secure a majority and form the next government in Punjab.

Watch the full conversation for Sachin Pilot's candid responses to Prabhu Chawla's questions.