Is Sonia Gandhi's Belonging: A Journey of Love really just a memoir, or does it carry a political message?

In this edition of Q&A, Prabhu Chawla speaks to former journalist and Congress insider Shubho Bhattacharya about Rahul Gandhi's succession, Maneka Gandhi, the Maruti connection, missing names in the book and what Sonia Gandhi's memoir means for the Congress's political future.

Does the book strengthen Rahul Gandhi's position or reopen old political wounds?

Watch the full conversation.