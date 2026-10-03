Young voters deserve answers: Gen-Z 'Cockroaches' protest in Tamil Nadu demanding electoral reforms

Gen Z-led "cockroach" protesters are set to get back on the streets—this time seeking electoral reforms and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. We are here in Tamil Nadu covering the protests as the youth speak their minds about the Election Commission and the recent controversies. During our conversations, the protesters explained how they want clarity on SIR and the alleged 13 crore voter deletions. They emphasized that their right to vote is the most important of all their rights. From their voices, it is clear that India’s Gen Z is politically aware and takes its voting rights very seriously. As they demand Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, only time will tell what comes next.