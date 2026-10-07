Can BJP Win Keralam in 10 Years?

Can the BJP come to power in Keralam within the next 10 years?

In a wide-ranging conversation with Prabhu Chawla, senior BJP leader and MLA V. Muraleedharan discusses the party’s Keralam strategy, its limited electoral gains despite a growing vote share, and the challenge of expanding beyond its traditional support base.

Muraleedharan argues that the BJP can push its vote share beyond 30–35% by bringing in stronger candidates and broadening its social base.

He also addresses the party’s outreach to Christians, Muslims, OBCs and other communities, while insisting that Hindutva remains central to the BJP’s politics alongside development.

The conversation also touches on the entry of leaders from other parties, whether this is diluting the BJP’s ideological character, the party’s approach to the FCRA, allegations surrounding the CMRL list, and the BJP’s prospects against the Congress and CPM.

Most importantly, Muraleedharan makes a clear prediction: he expects the BJP to come to power in Kerala in another 10 years.

Watch the full conversation for his assessment of where Kerala’s BJP stands — and what it needs to do next.