Should RaGa have been in Delhi during detentions? Leaders and GenZ answer from Chennai

At the vibrant "Chhatron ki Goonj" event in Chennai, the political climate was charged with a critical question: Should Rahul Gandhi have remained in Delhi during the recent political detentions?

We hit the ground to find answers. This exclusive report features candid conversations with Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister P. Viswanathan, Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, and Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera, alongside outspoken GenZ students evaluating his leadership.

Despite the national debate, the local sentiment tells a different story of strong connection. Watch to see why the youth are rallying behind him and how Rahul Gandhi is winning GenZ hearts in Chennai.