Will Kerala CM V.D. Satheesan Deliver in 6 Months?

He went straight from MLA to Chief Minister without ever being a minister.

Now VD Satheesan has inherited a ₹5 lakh crore debt and promised not to raise a single tax.

In this Q&A, Prabhu Chawla presses Kerala’s CM on how he’ll pay for it, from turning the entire coastline into a “port city” to a tourist-friendly excise policy.

He also asks about the private jet and Land Cruiser controversies, the Muslim League’s clout in his cabinet, and why he considers the BJP, not the CPM, enemy number one.

Then comes the six-month deadline and his promise to take full responsibility if he fails.