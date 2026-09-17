100% Tariff on India? BRICS, Russian Oil, and the Collapse of Convenient Multilateralism

A US bill has authorised the President to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian energy, with India and China emerging as key targets. Just a week earlier, BRICS leaders in New Delhi condemned unilateral tariffs and reiterated their support for multilateralism. But once the summits end and the cameras leave, what happens to those declarations? The G20, UN, BRICS and Quad continue to meet, but enforcement and follow-up often remain the bigger questions.