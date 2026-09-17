100% Tariff on India? BRICS, Russian Oil, and the Collapse of Convenient Multilateralism

A US bill has authorised the President to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian energy, with India and China emerging as key targets. Just a week earlier, BRICS leaders in New Delhi condemned unilateral tariffs and reiterated their support for multilateralism. But once the summits end and the cameras leave, what happens to those declarations? The G20, UN, BRICS and Quad continue to meet, but enforcement and follow-up often remain the bigger questions.
As trade becomes a weapon, oil becomes leverage, and global institutions increasingly become stages for diplomacy, does the world still operate by rules—or are geopolitics now driven by convenience, alliances and economic pressure? In this episode of TNIE Global Talks, Prabhu Chawla speaks with former Union Minister and Congress MP Manish Tiwari about the shifting global order, US tariffs, Russian energy, India-China relations, multilateralism and the limits of summit diplomacy. No sides. No spin. Just the global story behind the headlines.