Every tourist is a representative: DG, Tourism Ministry on complaints about Indian tourists abroad

In this interview at TNIE Tourism Summit, Suman Billa, Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, discusses the boom and challenges within India's domestic tourism sector. He highlights that domestic tourism visits surged to 426 crores, reflecting an 11% CAGR. However, Billa addresses critical challenges, including supply constraints, overcrowded destinations, and the need to expand tourism infrastructure. He also touches on international travel trends, foreign exchange dynamics, and cultural perceptions affecting Indian travelers abroad. Billa emphasizes balancing inbound and outbound tourism to ensure sustainable growth for India's booming economy.

