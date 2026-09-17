Forget Dubai, Come to Madhya Pradesh for skydiving: How MP became Gen-Z traveller's dream location

Did you know that US band Coldplay wanted to hold a concert in Madhya Pradesh? Dr. Ilayaraja T, , currently serving as Secretary to the Chief Minister and Secretary of the Government of M.P. for the Tourism Department confirms this to TNIE in this exclusive interview He also outlines Madhya Pradesh’s strategy to elevate tourism by promoting offbeat destinations. The state is developing rural homestays in Sabarwani, exploring the scenic Tamia Valley, and highlighting medieval towns like Orchha and Mandu. To attract Gen Z travelers, the board is investing in live concerts and adventure sports. Initiatives include skydiving in Ujjain, off-roading in the Chambal ravines, immersive dinosaur parks, and a unique dacoit museum. The government uses AI and social media to market these experiences. Furthermore, Madhya Pradesh emphasizes its status as India's premier wildlife destination, boasting thriving tiger and cheetah populations to attract nature enthusiasts