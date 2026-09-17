From Teachers’ Day To OLF: Why Stories Can Be The Best Teachers

He also shares the session that stayed with him the most — the inaugural session featuring Odisha Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. From the Governor’s way of thinking and speaking to his ability to connect different ideas, Krishnan calls the session engaging, informative and eye-opening. As OLF 2026 moves into Day 2, hear Rishikar Krishnan’s reflections on the festival, storytelling and the ideas that stayed with him. Watch the full video for more from OLF 2026.