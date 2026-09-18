Indian History Is More Complicated Than We Think: historian Anirudh Kanisetti

How relevant is history in a post-truth world? And what happens when myths about India’s past shape how we understand the present? At the Odisha Literature Festival 2026 by The New Indian Express, award-winning historian and author Anirudh Kanisetti speaks about historical misinformation, the need to question power, myths surrounding Indian kings and the tendency to view women’s history only through powerful queens. He also discusses why looking beyond rulers, religion and politics is essential to understanding India’s economic and social history. Watch the full conversation from OLF 2026.