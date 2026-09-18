'Ladakh can never aspire to become Goa; Bhutan is our model': Ashish Kundra on sustainable tourism

In an interaction with The New Indian Express, Ashish Kundra, IAS, Chief Secretary of Ladakh, spoke about the Union Territory’s approach to tourism, infrastructure and connectivity. Kundra said Ladakh “can never aspire to become a Goa” and is not looking at mass tourism, with Bhutan serving as a benchmark for sustainable and responsible tourism.

He discussed the improvement of roads across Ladakh and the rise in motorcycle tourism, while also highlighting concerns over road safety and the environmental impact of increased tourist activity.

On air connectivity, Kundra said the new terminal at Leh airport is expected to enhance passenger-handling capacity. He also spoke about efforts to explore air connectivity to Nubra.

Kundra highlighted the enforcement of the ban on single-use plastic in Ladakh and said winter tourism has considerable potential. He also shared advice for young travellers planning an adventurous trip to the region.