Nikkhil Advani On Revolutionaries, Gen Z & The Untold Stories Of India’s Freedom Struggle

He also discusses why he describes these revolutionaries as “the Gen Z of their time”, working with a young cast and crew, Bhuvan Bam’s role, the importance of poetry and love in the story, and the challenge of recreating 1912–1915 on screen. Advani also talks about his love for rom-coms, the possibility of making another Kal Ho Na Ho-style film, and the story of Swami Vivekananda that has caught his imagination. Watch the full conversation.