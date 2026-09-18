'Water flows against gravity': Chhattisgarh Tourism Board MD on the mystery of Ulta Pani

In an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express, the Tourism Secretary of Chhattisgarh, Solai Bharathi Dasan, IAS, and Managing Director Soumil Ranjan Chaubey, IAS, discuss the state's untapped travel potential.

They discuss how the eradication of Naxalism has paved the way for Chhattisgarh to emerge as a world-class adventure and tribal tourism destination.

Discover unique natural wonders, including the majestic Chitrakote Waterfalls, Mainpat's natural trampoline, the gravity-defying Ulta Pani, and the ancient Buddhist excavations at Sirpur. The officials also highlight sustainable community initiatives at the award-winning Dhudmaras eco-tourism village.

Finally, explore Chhattisgarh's distinct culinary identity, from Bastar's famous Red Ant Chutney and traditional brews like Mahua and Salfi to over 10,000 aromatic indigenous rice varieties.