Why Chennai Needs a Home for Hip-Hop: Rapper Fault Kai at Tourism Summit 2026

What does Chennai’s hip-hop scene need to become part of the city’s tourism experience? At the TNIE Tourism Summit 2026, rapper Fault Kai speaks about staying original while entering the mainstream, why Tamil should remain at the heart of his music, and the challenge of creating music in an era dominated by viral hooks. He also shares his vision for a dedicated hip-hop space in Chennai — bringing together barbershops, dance, parai, local drums, cyphers and independent artists. “More rooted is more international,” says Fault Kai.