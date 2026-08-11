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Lok Sabha| Amit Shah to move Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, NCDC Amendment Bill in LS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to move the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The Union Home Minister will also move the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to further amend the National Co-operative Development Corporation Act, 1962. The Bill will be taken up for consideration and passing, with amendments, if any, to be moved from separate lists.